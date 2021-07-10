Centenary names Whitney Patterson interim softball Head Coach

By: Centenary Athletics

SHREVEPORT, La (Centenary Athletics) – Whitney Patterson has been named Interim Head Softball Coach, Director of Athletics David Orr announced on Friday.

Patterson, who just completed her seventh season as assistant coach for the Ladies in 2021, takes over for former head coach Mark Suire who recently left to become the head coach at Hendrix College. Patterson, a 2014 Centenary graduate with a degree in psychology, played for the Ladies for two seasons (2013 and 2014) as an infielder. Patterson has primarily worked with the outfielders and with the slap hitters, as well as the off-season weight and conditioning programs during her time as assistant coach.

She started all 76 games she appeared in still ranks in the top-10 (Division III record book) for a season in at-bats (2013), doubles (2014), sacrifice hits (2014), and sacrifice flies (2014). She also is in the career top-10 for career doubles and sacrifice hits and flies. Patterson also appeared eight times in the circle with two starts during her senior season.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to continue the successful direction of this program,” said Patterson. “We have a great group of returners and I am excited for what our incoming student-athletes are going to add to the program”.

“I would like to thank Dr. Holoman and David Orr for this opportunity”.

The Ladies had a great season as they advanced to the championship round of the SCAC Championship for the first time in program history in the D3 era. The Ladies finished the season with an 18-20 record and went 8-11 in SCAC play, and were the No. 5 seed in the conference championship.

Six Centenary Ladies were named All-SCAC as freshman right fielder Mackenzie Cox (Alexandria, La.) was a First Team All-SCAC selection, fellow freshman Cambry Bates (Readhimer, La.) earned Second-Team All-SCAC honors as a designated player, and four Ladies made the Honorable Mention squad.