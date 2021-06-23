SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming off an 8-4 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season the Centenary Gents added to their upcoming roster with the addition of Alabama native Calvin Crabb.
Crabb brings play-making ability with him to Shreveport, leading the Springwood School in assists last season with 69, while making 25 shots from three-point range.
Crabb will join fellow Alabama native Caleb Alexander as the only Gents hailing from the state. Alexander and Crabb are two of just three players who are not native to the state of Louisiana on next year’s squad.
The Gents fell in the semi-final round of the SCAC Tournament last season after making the Division III tournament in 2020.
Centenary signs Alabama native Calvin Crabb
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Coming off an 8-4 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season the Centenary Gents added to their upcoming roster with the addition of Alabama native Calvin Crabb.