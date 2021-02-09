Chadwick Lewis named new Head Football Coach at Green Oaks

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s a new man in charge of the Green Oaks Giants football program. With the departure of Coach Terrence Issac to Vermillion Community College, the administration has tapped Shreveport native Chadwick Lewis as the team’s next head coach. Lewis hopes to continue the success Coach Issac and his staff brought to Green Oaks.

“I’ve seen the success over the years. I have some friends over here, kind of always paid attention and kept up with what was going on,” said Lewis, who comes to Green Oaks after spending time as Port Allen’s offensive coordinator. “Coach Issac did good things here. So there’s a little bit of pressure, but I’m built for pressure.”

Lewis has lofty goals as the Giants’ new head coach. His first order of business? Building a functional, on-campus stadium for a true home-field advantage.

Chadwick Lewis addresses members of his team at his introductory press conference.

“For years, Green Oaks has had to play their home games over at Northwood,” said Lewis. “I want to try and figure out a way to get a stadium here, get some grants, raise (money) through some fundraisers. We are going to start off trying to get some bleachers out there. The lights are there. We are going to work on the field and then hopefully within the next five to ten years we’ll have a stadium.”

Lewis, a Louisiana Tech graduate, spent time coaching at C.E. Byrd in the early 2010s before moving over to Huntington as offensive coordinator. As an offensive mind, Lewis is excited to utilize the talent on the Giants’ roster.

“There is plenty of talent here,” said Lewis. “We lost a couple players, especially at the quarterback spot, but I think what I do offensively we can make up for some of that and keep the success rolling.”