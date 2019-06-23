Claiborne Holds 8th Annual Football Camp

It’s become a summer fixture here in Shreveport.

Morris Claiborne’s annual football camp took place Saturday afternoon at Independence Stadium.

This is the 8th year for the camp, and as always there were kids everywhere wanting the chance to learn from Mo and some of his NFL buddies, which included Tre’davious White.

Claiborne says every year he enjoys putting on this camp for the area kids.

Morris Claiborne said, “It means the world to me. Any time I get to come do this, I plan on doing this as long as I can. The opportunity you get to be around the kids, especially in the area that you grew up in, kids with the same mindset as you when you were their age, and they have the same dream that you have, and to just be around them, and let them know that, ‘Hey, your dream is possible.'”