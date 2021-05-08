Clutch pitching sends Byrd to Division I semi-finals

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL ) – The Byrd Yellow Jackets needed three outs to advance to the LLHSAA Division I quarterfinals as they entered the top of the eighth inning Saturday afternoon.

After St. Augustine put runners on first and second, the go-ahead run came to the plate in the form of Kabrel Johnson. Byrd pitcher Kirk Martinson dispatched of him to send the Purple Knights down to their final out.

In similar fashion, Genesis Prosper went down swinging to end the ballgame, as Martinson’s clutch performance on the mound sent the top-seeded Jackets to the Division I semi-finals.

Byrd will face Catholic-Baton Rouge at 6:00 PM on May 13th at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

