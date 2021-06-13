SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – John Bachman has been a staple of high school football in northwest Louisiana for years. Next season he will take on a new role after stepping down as the Head Coach of the Red River Bulldogs. Coach Bachman sat down with NBC6’s Wesley Boone earlier this week to discuss the next step of his career.
Coach’s Corner: John Bachman, former Head Coach: Red River
