Collins Holds Third Annual Football Camp

SHREVEPORT, LA — Former BTW Lion Roosevelt Collins held his third annual youth football camp on Saturday at the “Hard But Fair” Training Facility in Shreveport.

Collins, as well as a few other former NFL players, put some of the area kids through a bunch of different football drills.

“Today I’ve got Byron Williams, Flozell Adams, Preston Taylor, Xavier Warren got some many guys here with NFL experience,” Collins said, “and that’s a great thing to show that love.”

Collins says Saturday’s camp was about more than just football drills.

“The first thing I want to teach them is how to listen,” Collins said. “You know one thing about football we say it’s played from the neck up. Which means if you can’t think you can’t play. Every time I played the game of football in pee wee all the way to college to the NFL, you have to learn to listen you have to learn to follow instructions. That’s going to go a long way with them especially in the classroom as well.