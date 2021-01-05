Cowboys prepare for offseason improvements

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It felt too good to be true that the Dallas Cowboys had a chance to make the 2020 NFL postseason with a win over the New York Giants and some help from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Of course, that didn’t happen as Dallas finished an underwhelming 2020 with a loss, to put them in double digits this season.

Mike McCarthy has already looked ahead to the 2020 offseason, conducting exit interviews with over 30 players. Even with some of the momentum the team possessed in the later stages of the regular season, McCarthy still believes a fresh start is needed for Dallas to become contenders once more in 2021.

“You have to start over. I think every year is different. Every team is different” McCarthy stated. We need to go back and start on page one. That’s just the way I’ve always done it.”

Despite the team’s struggles this year, McCarthy does believe there is an excitement for the future among his players. “The positive energy and vibe that these men have towards what we’re doing…they’re all looking forward to the next challenge.”

The challenge in 2020 came primarily on the defensive side of the ball. The Cowboys ranked 28th in scoring defense (473 points) and 31st in rushing defense (2,541 yards) among the NFL’s 32 teams. This played a major role in the team heading into the offseason with their first losing record since 2015.