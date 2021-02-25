Cowboys Safety, Woodlawn alum Donovan Wilson returns to distribute water at alma mater

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “It’s a blessing that I can just come out here and just help everyone out.”
The appreciation was clear on both sides, those giving, as well as receiving water this afternoon at Woodlawn High School. The event was put together by former Knight and current Dallas Cowboy Donovan Wilson who wanted to help out his community after many in the city were affected by the weather events over the last week.
Hundreds of cars lined up outside the school this afternoon, a sight that made the Shreveport native proud.
“Just shows how much love the city has for me and how much love I have for the city.”
For those currently among the Woodlawn administration, the opportunity to help out was a simple one.
Donovan and his family have meant so much to the school over the last couple of years,” said Woodlawn Prinicipal Dr. Grady Smith. “We would do anything to help and partner with them and the least we can do is be a staging center for them and their project.”
The project was made possible after a collaboration between Wilson and Shreveport-based Music Mountain Water. Wilson was named a Class-4A All-State selection as a Senior at Woodlawn before attending Texas A&M. He was selected in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.