Daingerfield alum Denzel Mims back in the lineup for New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 06: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets carries the ball as Erik Harris #25 of the Las Vegas Raiders defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

FLORHAM PARK, NJ (KMSS/KTAL) – Daingerfield alum Denzel Mims has been a healthy scratch for the New York Jets the last two weeks but will be back in the lineup for the team this weekend.



Rumors circulated this off-season that Mims, the Jets’ 2020 second-round draft pick, could be on the trade block. After surviving cut-down day and making the Jets roster, Mims was only active for week one and has been inactive despite being healthy for weeks two and three. With Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith both ruled out, Mims will be back in the lineup for week four.





EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“He’s going to get an opportunity,” coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “Hopefully, he takes advantage of it. We’re expecting him to. He stacked up a third consecutive week of great practice.”



Mims played in week one but only logged three offensive snaps, but snagged a 40-yard reception. In 2019, Mims had 23 receptions for 357 yards for an average of 15.5 yards per catch.