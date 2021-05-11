Division Champion Mudbugs set for regular season finale against Lone Star

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With a pair of wins over the Amarillo Bulls a weekend ago, the Shreveport Mudbugs are the North American Hockey League’s South Division champions, locking up home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

One more series now stands in their way of the postseason, a two-game set with their rivals, the Lone Star Brahmas. With the Division crown locked up, Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell has made some changes to his lines before the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean this weekend the team will be taking their opponent lightly.

“We need to be sharp this weekend, we’ve got two good hockey games against a good hockey team,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to be sharp or else you’re going to get hurt.”

As the ‘Bugs head into their final home games of the regular season, Shreveport will look to build upon their 18-5-1 record at George’s Pond. for the highest winning percentage Division-wide, first-year Forward Jacob Onstott says the fans have played a major factor in the team’s success this year.

“They’re unbelievable they definitely keep us going and they’re a big part of the success that we have,” said the Michigan native, who has scored his fifth goal of the year over the weekend. “It’s one of the best environments I’ll ever play in so I definitely don’t take it for granted and it’s pretty special to play here.”

A year that has been filled with emotional wins and dissappointing losses between the Brahmas and ‘Bugs is set to add another chapter. Veteran Mudbug Billy Feczko believes Shreveport will have the upper hand when they take the ice.



“I think we’re better than Lone Star. Once everything starts to go, team versus team I think we should win every time.”

Puck drop both Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7:11 as part of the Mudbug’s Special Weekend for Special Needs. For every Coca-Cola product sold $2 will be donated to send the Jets Barbell Special Needs Weight Lifters to their national meet in Las Vegas, Nevada.