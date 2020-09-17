Dorsey, Colston, Weeks highlight Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame 2021 class

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saints great, a Southern University star and two LSU legends highlight the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The eight inductees include:

Marques Colston

Glenn Dorsey

Pat Henry

Rickie Weeks

Courtney Blades-Rogers

Villis ‘Bo’ Dowden

Mackie Freeze

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined Saturday, June 26, in Natchitoches to culminate the 62nd Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration June 24-26.

Freeze and Henry will enter the hall this winter during the 2020 induction celebration which was postponed from its traditional June dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

