Drew Brees weighs in on Saints QB competition

AVONDALE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – While Drew Brees would normally be preparing for the offseason at this time, the new NFL retiree is hitting the golf course at the 2021 Zurich Classic. However, the Super Bowl MVP is still keeping up with all things Saints, especially when it comes to who will be his replacement.

“Those two type of guys in the locker room, not only what they bring with their skillset, but they’re really good leaders, ” said Brees on the quarterback competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston. “They set the example by the way that they work, the way that they prepare, they’re loved by their teammates. I’m excited to see those guys and how this competition plays out.”

While Winston spent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brees said it’s his willingness to ask questions and learn that sticks out to him the most.

“When you’re a starter, or you have experience as a starter in the NFL, you typically kind of have your own routine,” said Brees. “Jameis had his routine, but he was picking my brain constantly on what I did and why I did it.”

On the other side, Brees believes Hill brings a unique set of skills to the position. Having experience in multiple positions, Brees thinks Hill will make it difficult for opposing teams.

“Think about the perspective of a defensive coordinator,” said Brees. “Taysom Hill’s on the field. Well, that still doesn’t give us a lot of information other than he’s going to be integral on the play. But, is he going to line up at tight end, is he going to line up at receiver, is he going to line up in the backfield, or as a quarterback? The matchup he creates for opposing defense, he’s such a unique player.”