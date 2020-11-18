East Texas student-athlete signs letter of intent for top 10 NCAA university

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Atlanta Rabbits boys basketball star Daimion Collins has officially signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Kentucky.

According to school officials, Collins had over 15 offers. He is the first out of 58 student-athletes to sign a letter of intent to a top 10 NCAA school.

“I mean it just feels good, you know?” said Collins

“When you talk about basketball, obviously Kentucky is probably the first school to come to mind, so this is a great honor for him. There is a lot of hard work ahead. There’s going to be some ups and downs and I think he will stay focused,” said Athletic Director Matt McClure.

Even with all the attention that comes with ranking among the top 20 in various polls and being one of the nation’s most recruited student-athletes, Collins says his main focus is school. He is choosing to major in agriculture because of his home surroundings.

“It is amazing, it’s amazing like when he made the decision to go to Kentucky we were ecstatic because that is the basketball school, and watching the bubble this year there were so many players there that came from Kentucky,” said his mother, Kim Collins.

“He’s improved his game, his ball-handling is a lot better, his shooting is a lot better and he’s going to kind of showcase some of those things, I think, this year for us,” said Rabbits head coach Jarrod Boston.

Coaches, family, and friends surrounded him on this day, showing him love and support in the midst of his senior season. Collins says his top three goals are to become a three-time MVP, maintain last years record of 31 of 30, and win a state championship

“Keep working hard, never give up, and stay humble,” said Collins.