Hamilton takes over at Airline after three succesful seasons at Southwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/ KMSS) – “This was simply an opportunity I couldn’t afford to pass up.”

After leading Southwood Boys Basketball for the past three seasons (amassing a 66-39 record with three playoff appearances during that stretch), Eddie Hamilton takes over for Airline Boys Basketball.

The opportunity provides Hamilton with a chance to be more active in his family’s home life.

“My wife, she’s a nurse, and she’s been making the sacrifices in the family lately,” says Hamilton. “She’s been working ten hour shifts and coming home and doing homework with my son. It’s my turn to do that, and do my part for my family.”

What can Airline fans expect from the new hire?

“We’re going to play tenacious, vicious defense,” says Hamilton. “And we’re going to have grueling, physical practices.”

The hiring process had an added level of difficulty thanks to school closures and social distancing. Hamilton was interviewed entirely over a video conference call.

“The process was definitely interesting, they had a (hiring board) and everyone got to ask me questions,” says Hamilton.

Moving from Southwood to Airline means that Hamilton will still see his old team twice a year in district play. After talking with his Cowboys team one last time, Hamilton hopes they’ll “take it easy” on him.

“It’s been bittersweet, for sure,” says Hamilton. “I love those kids and that community. I just told them don’t be too rough with me next year when we play them.”