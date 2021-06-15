Edwards Named C-USA Spirit of Service Award Recipient

By: Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Louisiana Tech softball student-athlete Lindsay Edwards has been named Louisiana Tech’s representative among the 2021 Spring Conference USA Spirit of Service Award recipients, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.



Edwards, a junior infielder from Plano, Texas, earned the award for her efforts and skills in the classroom, on the field and in the Ruston community. She is majoring in kinesiology and health sciences, earning a spot on the Dean’s List eight times and the President’s List seven times. Edwards is also a nine-time AD Honor Roll recipient, three-time C-USA Honor Roll recipient and two-time C-USA Academic Medalist.



Off the field, Edwards has spent the last two years serving on Louisiana Tech’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and will be the 2021-22 SAAC Secretary Treasurer. Edwards’ other community service activities this year include the Load Up for Lake Charles, voter registration drive, Peachtober, and first year experience (FYE) classes.



On the field, Edwards appeared in 20 games during the 2021 season, including 14 starts. She batted a .156 with seven hits and registered one double. Edwards scored four runs and drove in two runs during the campaign. She was two-for-two in stolen bases and walked a total of eight times. Edwards finished the season with a .304 on-base percentage.