ETBU baseball captures ASC Red Bracket Championship

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Behind an early outburst of runs in the first two innings, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team claimed the American Southwest Conference Red Bracket championship in dominating fashion over Louisiana College, 11-5. This the second time ETBU will play in the Gold Bracket Championship also advancing in 2017. ETBU is now 29-14 on the season.

“I was really proud of our guys and how they competed from the start of the game all the way through and the way we were able to finish. We had a job to do and these guys had a goal in mind and they went out and accomplished it. To me as a coach that is a very satisfying moment,” said head coach Jared Hood.

Cameron Neel guided ETBU with four hits and two RBI on a home run. Jake Miller had one hit and two RBI which shared the team lead. Will Kelley picked up three more hits in this game. Blake Corbin received the start going 3.1 innings recording five strikeouts. Earning the win in relief was Sayers Collins, who allowed one run on one hit and struck out five. Jacob Sherman and Alek Arellano both pitched an inning combining for three strikeouts.

With two outs in the first, Neel put the Tigers up, 2-0, with a shot over the left centerfield fence. The Tigers added five runs in the second inning as Chris Robinson reached on an error that scored two. Miller would later hit into a sacrifice fly that would bring in Mason Bobo but an errant throw on that same play into the dugout allowed a second run to score as ETBU led 6-0. It became 7-0 when Wilson grounded out to the short stop scoring Christopher Shay.

LC would have their only real threat in the top of the fourth as they cut the deficit to three, 7-4. Miller followed with a home run in the fourth inning extending the lead to four, 8-4, and Zachary McAdams picked up a RBI single to push the lead to five, 9-4. Shay then recorded a RBI in the fifth inning scoring Austin Barry. Barry picked up a RBI in the sixth inning when he singled in McAdams to grow the lead to, 11-4. After Collins held down LC, he gave the ball to Sherman, who overcame one LC run in the eighth to keep the lead at six, 11-5. Arellano pitched a perfect final inning securing their spot in next weekend’s ASC Gold Championship Series.

Earning spots on the all-tournament team were Isaiah Alvarenga, Cole Godkin (tournament MVP), Kelley, Neel, and Robinson for their performances in the tournament.

ETBU will travel to Richardson, Texas, to meet up with Texas Dallas for a best-of-three series starting on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.