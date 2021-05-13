ETBU baseball falls in game one of ASC Gold Bracket Championship

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

RICHARDSON, Texas (ETBU Athletics) – Unable to overcome an early outburst of runs by the University of Texas Dallas, the East Texas Baptist University baseball team came up short in game one of the American Southwest Conference Gold Bracket Championship, 12-7. ETBU is now 29-15 and will play game two of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Zachary McAdams was ETBU’s sparkplug with three hits and four RBI. Christopher Shay also recorded three hits in the contest while Jake Miller , Brock Calvillo , and Austin Barry drove in runs. Cole Godkin was the losing pitcher going 1.1 innings allowing six runs on five hits. Blake Corbin finished the game recording six strikeouts giving up six runs.

ETBU would get the early lead in the top of the first when after Shay tripled to leadoff the game, He then came home for the first run on a Miller sacrifice fly. Later, McAdams would deliver a RBI single to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. UTD would respond in their next two at-bats with six runs in the first and second innings for the four-run lead, 6-2.

ETBU failed to drive in the leadoff hitter in the fourth inning and UTD then added two runs in their bottom half of the inning making ti 8-2. McAdams would get two runs back with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning cutting the lead to four, 8-4. ETBU loaded the bases in the sixth only to come up empty. UTD would add four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning after getting out of the jam pushing the lead to eight, 12-4. In the top of the ninth, ETBU would manage to get McAdams’ fourth RBI of the game on a sac fly and an RBI single from Calvillo before Barry’s RBI single made the final 12-7.

ETBU will have to fend off elimination of their season on Friday in game two at 2:00 p.m.