ETBU cruises to win in regional round

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Making a statement in the opening game of the 2021 NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament, the #7 East Texas Baptist University Tigers provided an offensive spark in a five-inning, 10-2, win over the Eastern Nazarene College (24-6). ETBU is now 31-5 on the year.

Nikki Gil was a perfect three-of-three for the day with a RBI. Tauryn Cummings drove in two runs on two hits while Tristen Maddox had a three-run homer. Preslye Cox received the win going five innings allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four batters.

ETBU struck first for two runs in the first inning as a Gil single led to Mariah Delgado scoring. Cummings then drove in Gil with a single for the 2-0 lead. The Tigers then broke out for five runs in the second inning as Gil picked up her second RBI with a single. After Hannah Garcia’s RBI single made it 4-0, Maddox knocked a three-run blast for a 7-0 ETBU edge.