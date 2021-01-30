ETBU downs Belhaven; ties lead for most wins in NCAA

MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Lighting up the nets for the second straight game scoring over 90 points, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team ran their winning streak to 16 games with a 97-66 win over Belhaven University. At 16-0, ETBU is now 7-0 in the American Southwest Conference and ties NCAA Division I University of Louisville for the most wins in NCAA women’s basketball this season.



ETBU was led by Kenidi White (15 points), Bridget Upton (14 points), and Brooke Webster (12 points), who all tallied double-figures for the Tigers off the bench. Grace Stephens led ETBU with five assists while her older sister Mallory converted all eight of her free-throws. Mariah Collins and Sydney Martin recorded double figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.



ETBU shot 49.2% from the field including 42.3% from three-point range with 11 three’s and 78.8% from the free throw line. ETBU would also outrebound the Blazers 42-38 and recorded four blocks of the night with three coming from Taylor Singleton. Belhaven shot only 33% from the floor, 20% from three-point range, and 60% from the free throw line.



Every quarter saw the Tigers score 20 or more points in the win but the game started when both teams would trade buckets in the first quarter. ETBU’s three-ball shooting was on point at the start as Hanna Hudson (8:16), Emma Stelzer (6:22), and Upton (5:55) knocked down their shots to grab a 13-10 lead. ETBU would push their lead to 18-13 on a three-point play by Mollie Dittmar (2:26) before BU cut it down to three, 18-15. The Tigers then ran up six straight points to end the quarter with Upton converting four points to finish with seven after one quarter giving ETBU a 24-15 lead.



Nine straight points to begin the second quarter meant that the Tigers would extend their run to 15 unanswered as Mallory Stephens recorded four points on the free throw line (9:38-8:46) upping the lead to 33-15. A Dittmar layup with 3:54 to go in the quarter brought the Tigers their first 20-point lead, 41-21. BU then went on a run of eight straight (3:05-1:10) cutting the margin down to 44-29. However, more free throws from Mallory Stephens and Singleton made the score 47-31 at the break.



Haley Fieseler started ETBU’s second half with five points, including a three-pointer (9:09) to extend the lead to 52-35. White would come onto the floor and record nine points while Webster added a pair of three’s in the final minute giving her 10 points. ETBU’s 29 third-quarter points were the highest in the game as they grabbed a 76-60 lead heading into the fourth quarter.



ETBU’s fourth quarter saw them begin with nine straight points (10:00-7:16) to have their largest lead of the game at 85-50. Kyla West would score seven of her nine total points, including a three-pointer at the 4:27 mark that gave ETBU their 90th point of the game. The Blazers would outshoot ETBU in the fourth (50.0%-33.3%) from the field, yet, ETBU’s lead was too much to overcome as they wound up winners, 97-66.



ETBU returns home this Thursday when they welcome the University of Ozarks at 5:30 PM.