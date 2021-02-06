ETBU men overcome 18-Point Deficit Undoing UTD, 75-70

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Texas – Trailing by 18 points early in the first half, the East Texas Baptist University University men’s basketball team rallied back to win, 75-70, over the University of Texas Dallas Comets. ETBU’s win puts them at 12-6 overall and 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference East Division.

ETBU was led by 15 points from Aaron Gregg while Charlie Cochran pitched in 14 points. Chris Haynes and Landin Brown each recorded 11 points. Dimitrius Underwood carried the Comets with 24 points while Michael Forster (15 points) and Kelden Pruitt (10 points) combined for 25 points.

Although they were outshot from the field (47.1%-40.0%), the Tigers would benefit with 10 three-pointers for the game and made 70.0% from the free throw line. ETBU’s bench poured in 17 of 21 points for the game. The Comets put up 26 points from fast breaks while ETBU recorded 18 points off turnovers.

ETBU would come out of the gates flat conceding the first eight points before Jayden Williams converted a three-pointer (17:16) to get on the board. Though ETBU cut the deficit to 10-6, they could not stop a 14-point run by the Comets (16:34-12:00) to trail 24-6. Undaunted, ETBU emerged to rally back with a 24-7 run (11:39-3:03). Greg led with seven points in the run while Skyler Stutts added five of his own off the bench. ETBU managed to get to within 31-30, but were unable to pass the Comets who extended their lead to 38-33. Haynes had a lay-up at the buzzer to bring the lead down to three, 38-35, at the break.

The second half would begin with UTD improving their lead to 49-42. Free throws from Jaden Conner (15:04) and a Kevin Charles layup (14:40) brought ETBU to within three, 49-46. Six straight Comet points would give them a nine-point lead, 55-46, (13:12) with 13 minutes left in the game only to have ETBU cut the lead to three, 55-52, on free throws. The Comets would keep hold of the grip until Haynes converted a lay-up and a free throw to tie the game at 63 (3:48). Moments later, Cochran put the Tigers ahead for the first time in the game with a layup. Tied at 65, Cochran would again convert the go-ahead lay-up while Cody Hunter added an insurance basket with 37 seconds left to lead by four, 69-65. After a pair of Gregg free throws (0:23), the Comets would cut the lead in half on a three. But Logan Blow and Williams would seal ETBU’s win with free throws down the stretch, 75-70.

ETBU will hit the road to Austin, Texas, this coming Thursday night at 7:30 PM to face Concordia-Texas.