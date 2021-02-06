ETBU overcomes slow start, moves to 18-0

MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – The East Texas Baptist University Tigers allowed the University of Texas Dallas to begin Saturday’s contest on a 16-3 run before limiting the Comets to just five second quarter points, and outscoring the visitors by eight points in the second half on their way to a 59-48 victory Saturday afternoon inside Ornelas Gymnasium on the ETBU campus.

Both teams struggled offensively on Saturday, as the Tigers shot just 40-percent from the field while the Comets shot an abysmal 22-percent. In total, forty turnovers were committed, 16 of them by ETBU. The Comets were unable to take advantage, scoring just 8 points off those takeaways all afternoon. The Tigers held a plus-nine rebound advantage in the contest and didn’t allow UT-Dallas to shoot above 19 percent in a single quarter in the final three periods.

The Tigers were paced offensively by Mallory Stephens who scored a game-high 18 points. Kenidi White scored all nine of her points in the second half and gave credit to the Comets for their hot start.

“They came out and hit shots, were 60 percent, and then we kind of just buckled down defensively and mentally focused on defense.”

Despite his team’s slow start Head Coach Blake Arbogast had complete confidence in his team’s ability to come back.

“There’s going to be highs and lows and we are getting everyone’s best. Dallas is a great team so when they came out hitting shots I wasn’t too worried because they were contested. There weren’t a whole lot of breakdowns defensively. We just kind of stayed the course.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 18-0 which is the most of any NCAA women’s basketball team across the association’s three divisions. The team will return to the floor Thursday night on the road against Concordia-Texas at 5:30.