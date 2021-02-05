ETBU set to kickoff Spring 2021 season against Southwestern

MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – After the Fall 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Texas Baptist University Tigers are set to kickoff their Spring 2021 campaign this Saturday against the Southwestern Pirates.
The team is scheduled to play four American Southwest Conference games before playing in the American Southwest Conference playoffs. The conference has been split into two divisions for the Spring, with the conference’s ten institutions divided equally by two divisions, the East and the West.
The Tigers begin their regular season against a foe they’ve dominated in recent memory. Southwest’s last victory over ETBU came in 1950. The last meeting between the two saw the Tigers come out on top on the road in November of 2019, 49-23.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 from Georgetown, Texas.