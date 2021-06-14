ETBU Softball finishes 10th in final NFCA Poll

Don’t expect much rain for the next several days as the high humidity and above-normal temperatures stick around. A tropical depression will likely form in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. A chance of rain returns to the forecast this weekend.

Monday was a mostly sunny, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 70s and soared into the middle 90s this afternoon. Don’t look for any changes Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will begin in the low to middle 70s at most locations. Daytime highs will likely return to the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values could surpass 105 in a few spots.