ETBU Softball finishes 10th in final NFCA Poll

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: ETBU Athletics

By: ETBU Athletics

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – As another successful season ends for the East Texas Baptist University softball team, they have earned a top 10 final ranking from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association at #10. This will mark 107 straight weeks that they have been nationally ranked.

ETBU will finished with 127 points in total and was just 17 points from Rochester and Tufts for a tie for eighth place. National champion Virginia Wesleyan and national runner-up Texas Lutheran were the top two finishers while previously number one DePauw claimed third. The College of New Jersey (4th) and Birmingham-Southern (5th) rounded out the top five while fellow American Southwest School Belhaven ended the year 19th.

The ASC Tournament Champions, ETBU went 33-7 hosting the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament finishing as runners-up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss