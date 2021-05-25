ETBU softball lands two on NFCA All-American teams

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Tx (ETBU Athletics) – Two more East Texas Baptist University softball players will have their name added to the All-American wall in Hannah Garcia and Tauryn Cummings. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) announced their NCAA Division III selections as Garcia made the second team and Cummings the third team. They are the 14th and 15th players selected to the be All-American in the ETBU program.

Garcia (Sr.; Pasadena, Texas) was named to the NFCA All-America second team as an at-large at second base. The American Southwest Conference Player of the Year finished the year batting .408 and led the team with 51 hits, 38 RBI and 12 doubles. She was also All-ASC first team, NFCA All-West Region first team, All-ASC Tournament, and was All-ASC third team in 2019.

A NFCA All-American third-team selection in the at-large designated player, Cummings (Houston, Texas) earns her first All-American award as a freshman. She is the first freshman player since both Jayme Perez and Lacey Lindsey were named All-Americans in their freshmen year in 2014. The ASC Freshman of the Year, she was a NFCA West All-Region second team selection. She was an All-ASC first-team selection along with being on the ASC All-Tournament team. She led the team in batting (.432) collecting 24 RBI, three home runs, and seven doubles with a .614 slugging percentage.

ETBU finished the year at 33-7 as NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional runners-up. They won their 10th ASC Tournament Championship and played in their 14th NCAA Tournament.