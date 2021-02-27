ETBU Women defeat LeTourneau, clinch ASC West Division Title

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

LONGVIEW, Texas – Nearly 48 hours after beating LeTourneau University at home, the #2 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to 21 games in a row with an 84-74 victory on the road. With the win, ETBU is now the American Southwest Conference East Division champion with a 13-0 record.



Kenidi White led all ETBU scorers with 14 points. The Stephens sisters of Grace (13 points) and Mallory (12 points, is assists) combined for 25 points while Emma Stelzer tallied 11 points. Mollie Dittmar grabbed eight rebounds while Mycah McDonald stole the ball three times. Keuna Whitfield tallied a game-high 23 points while Malacia Guy had 18.



ETBU made 52.8% from the field while holding LETU to 37.3%. This included eight three-pointers on 14 attempts (57.1%) and 69% from the free throw line. ETBU would also dominate the glass with 41 rebounds and collect 53 points off the bench.



After a Fieseler lay-up made it 2-1 ETBU early in the game, the Yellow Jackets would use the next three minutes to score eight unanswered points for a 9-2 lead (6:05). Determined to rally back, Singleton sparked an 11-2 run (6:18-3:38) with five points pushing ETBU up 13-11. Trading leads and then tying at 16, Emma Stelzer and Kenidi White brought ETBU a 20-16 edge after the first quarter.



White would put the Tigers up 22-16 at the start of the second quarter. LETU cut the margin to 22-21 with five straight points. Still up by one, 25-24, the Tigers would use a 10-3 run (4:02-1:12) to extend their margin to eight, 35-27. Included in that run was a three-point play from Mycah McDonald (3:28) and a trey from Grace Stephens (1:46). Each team tallied one final basket as ETBU was up, 37-29, at the break.



LETU started the second half with a three (9:05) to trail by five, 37-32. However, ETBU took the momentum on their side going on a 11-4 run (7:37-4:21). With key buckets from McDonald, the Tigers created a 12-point lead, 48-36. Much like Thursday night, LETU showed no willingness to concede as they climbed back into the game with 10 of the next 12 points to trail 50-46. Stelzer’s lay-up with 59 seconds pushed ETBU back up by six only for the Yellow Jackets to get within one point (52-51) heading into the final quarter.



ETBU would pull away in the fourth quarter scoring 30 points. After leading 55-54, ETBU put together a 16-1 run (9:10-5:53) as the Stephens sisters recorded 10 points between them. Although LETU would rally back with 15 of the next 20 points to trail 76-70 with 50 seconds left, ETBU made their free throws down the stretch and recorded key turnovers for the 84-74 win.



Next week is the final week of regular season as ETBU will head out to Jackson, Miss., for their game against Belhaven University on Thursday starting at 5:30 PM.

