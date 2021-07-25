ETBU’s Caleb Eagans is 2022 NFL Draft’s hidden gem

MARSHALL, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas Baptist University wide receiver Caleb Eagans has never struggled to make a name for himself. It began in high school, where he was named the male track athlete of the year in the state of Texas, and an all-state performer on the football field.

These accolades led him to Texas A&M, where he was named an all-SEC academic performer in both track and football. His future looked bright but then, one of his biggest lights, no longer shined. Eagans’ mother Danna passed away.



“When she passed away I wanted to just drop out of school altogether,” Eagans said. The wideouts’ aspirations of being an NCAA student-athlete were suddenly put on hold. “One of her wishes was for me to just graduate and she told me if I had to drop football and track it’d come back to me.”

They eventually came back in a big way. After graduating from A&M with his bachelor’s degree, Eagans found his way to East Central University. There, he broke the school’s indoor long jump record, held by NFL wideout David Moore.

“It gave me hope to know that if I just stay on this track that I’m on and just continue to do what I’m doing then I’ll be alright.”

With hope on his side, Eagans has ultimately found his way to ETBU for his final year of eligibility. Before ever taking the field in Marshall, he made history again, becoming the first Division III football player to profit off his name, image, and likeness.

It’s the most unique aspect of his resume Eagans hopes will help get him to the next level, as the only NFL Draft prospect in history with two master’s degrees.

“I want to be looked at more than just ‘oh I play football.’ Because at the end of the day I am more than an athlete. Let me be a great football player but let me do more in other areas of my life too.”

Caleb Eagans has never struggled to make a name for himself. He’s arguably the most interesting draft prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft class and he will represent East Texas Baptist University. “