ETBU’s season ends in NCAA regional championship

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, Texas (ETBU Athletics) – Playing for the Marshall, Texas Regional Championship, the #7 East Texas Baptist University softball team was unable to pull off a comeback as they fell, 3-1, to #5 Birmingham-Southern College. ETBU ends their season at 33-7 and were the American Southwest Conference Tournament Champions.



ETBU was led by Daniella Solis, who finished with two hits. Nikki Gil had the lone run for the Tigers. Ashley Croft would take her first loss of the season going 1.1 innings allowing one run on two hits. Savannah Buhl pitched 4.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits.



Following a scoreless first inning, the Panthers brought home the first run on a single in the second inning. After a leadoff single in the top of the third, ETBU had the tying run on third before BSC’s defense kept them off the scoreboard. The Panthers would scratch two runs in their third inning for a 3-0 lead.



The Tigers broke the shutout by BSC when Gil drove in pinch runner Leah Akridge in the top of the fifth inning. With the tying run up, ETBU couldn’t get a second run in. The Tigers then tried a last-inning rally before coming up short.

ETBU has now won 30+ games for eight straight seasons along with being 15-0 last year for their COVID season. This season also brought the program’s 10th ASC Tournament Championship and 14th NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the third time in five years that ETBU has hosted a regional championship tournament.