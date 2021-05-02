Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington signed by Baltimore Ravens

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A study group created by Louisiana lawmakers to discuss ways to address police misconduct issues had the formidable task of getting law enforcement leaders and groups alleging racial bias in policing to agree on substantive change.

Months of debate brought forth recommendations that would represent significant policy change and compromise amid a tense and politicized national debate about the way police officers treat people of color. The hard-fought bipartisan deals appear to be smoothing passage of the proposals in the two-month legislative session.