Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington signed by Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md (Baltimore Ravens) – Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the TCU product now has a place to begin his NFL career. He’ll do so with a franchise that has a pedigree of outstanding defensive back play, the Baltimore Ravens.
Washington was named the Big-12 Freshman of the Year during his time at TCU. He is considered one of the top undrafted players in this year’s draft.
Washington made 86 tackles and added 5 interceptions during his career as a Horned Frog.
