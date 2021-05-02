Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington signed by Baltimore Ravens

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 21: James Proche #3 of the Southern Methodist Mustangs carries the ball against Ar’Darius Washington #27 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, Md (Baltimore Ravens) – Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the TCU product now has a place to begin his NFL career. He’ll do so with a franchise that has a pedigree of outstanding defensive back play, the Baltimore Ravens.

Washington was named the Big-12 Freshman of the Year during his time at TCU. He is considered one of the top undrafted players in this year’s draft.

Washington made 86 tackles and added 5 interceptions during his career as a Horned Frog.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss