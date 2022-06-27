WACO, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – December 4th, 2021. Blake Shapen is set to make the second start of his college career. He’ll be the starting quarterback for the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game against 5th ranked Oklahoma State. He’s attempted just 58 passes and has never faced a ranked opponent.

Hours later, the Evangel alum had set the Big 12 Championship Game record for consecutive completions (17), tossing three touchdowns in Baylor’s 21-16 upset win over the Cowboys.

Fast forward to late April, and Shapen has been named the starting quarterback for the Bears in 2022. It’s an opportunity that didn’t come without adversity for the former Eagle.

“My first two years, it was kind of an up and down process,” said Shapen, after redshirting his first season in Waco and appearing in six games for the Bears a year ago. “Being named the starter was big for me. And all glory to god for that, it means everything. So I’m gonna do everything I can to put my team first and do what is necessary to win.”

Shapen has yet to throw an interception at the college level, throwing five touchdowns last season. Shapen expects his growth from his redshirt freshman to redshirt sophomore season to be clear when he takes the field this Fall.

“I’ve taken real pride in that, being able to bounce back after a loss, bounce back after a bad throw. That’s huge being able to bounce back after a bad play and just keep your team going.”

Baylor opens the 2022 season September 3rd against Albany.