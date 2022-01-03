Evangel notches 11th win, takes down Green Oaks, 59-46

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With district play just around the corner, area teams are wrapping up their non-district schedules this week. The Evangel Christian Eagles hosted the Green Oaks Giants in one of the last non-district matchups of the season for both teams. The Eagles notched their eleventh win of the season, taking down the Giants, 59-46. Braylen Clark lead the charge for the Eagles, scoring 20 points, while Jaylen Waddles added 16 and Landon Bates finished with 11 points. Fred’tavious Benjamin finished with 23 points in the loss for Green Oaks. Evangel is back in action tomorrow hosting Huntington while Green Oaks plays again Friday, hosting Arcadia.