Fair Park alum Robert Rochell drafted by the Los Angeles Rams

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 3: Defensive back Robert Rochell #9 of Central Arkansas returns a fumble for a touchdown against UAB during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Legion Field on September 3, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Ca (KMSS/KTAL) – Fair Park High School was hoping Robert Rochell would give the former Shreveport high school one final NFL product. In the 2021 NFL Draft the Los Angeles Rams made that hope a reality, selecting the Central Arkansas product in the fourth round.

Rochell was one of the premier defensive players in the FCS at Central Arkansas, named an FCS All-American in 2019 after registering 44 tackles, and 5 interceptions. In his career, Rochell made over 75 stops and picked off 10 passes.

Rochell will be Fair Park’s final NFL alumni. He becomes the first player to reach the NFL since Morris Claiborne did so in 2012.