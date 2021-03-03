Fair Park alum Robert Rochell earns NFL Combine invite

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Fair Park High School’s chances of sending one final player to the NFL increased today as former FPHS standout Robert Rochell was one of 323 players invited to the NFL’s annual national scouting combine.

The defensive back parlayed a stellar high school career which included an All-District selection as a Senior into a prolific career at the collegiate level for the University of Central Arkansas. Rochell was named a first-team All-Southland Conference selection, as well as a first-team All-American selection during his final season at UCA.

As a Senior at Fair Park, Rochell rushed for over 900 yards and added over 400 receiving yards. Rochell also finished third in the state of Louisiana in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.8 seconds.

The 2021 NFL Combine will not feature any in-person workouts and any workouts which take place will be conducted on college campuses and individual pro days.