Five-run seventh propels ETBU to second regional victory

By: Adam Ledyard (ETBU Athletics)

MARSHALL, TX (ETBU Athletics) – A seventh inning rally led to #7 East Texas Baptist University picking up a 6-1 win over the University of Redlands, 6-1, on the second day of the NCAA Division III Marshall, Texas Regional Tournament. ETBU is now 32-5 and Redlands ends their season at 13-7.

Tauryn Cummings (two RBI) and Tristen Maddox (three RBI) would come with clutch hits in the top of seventh inning while each collecting two hits. Daniella Solis also produced a RBI. Ashley Croft pitched 5.1 innings allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout. Hannah Kelley struck out two batters in 1.1 innings receiving the win.

Playing as the visitors, ETBU found their first run in the fourth inning. Both teams played great defense the first three innings leaving runners on base. It would take small ball for the first ETBU run in the top of the fourth as Solis reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Maddox.

Croft kept the Bulldogs scoreless through five innings, but in the sixth, UR managed to scratch across a run to tie the game at one. However, the top of seventh inning brought an offensive surge from ETBU bringing in five runs. Two big hits with two outs from Cummings and Maddox sealed the win. Cummings’ two-run single and a three-run homer from Maddox put the game out of reach for UR.