Forde: NSU seniors know what coaches expect

The NSU Demons are entering year two under head coach Brad Laird, and with that comes some increased expectations inside the Demon locker room.

NBC 6’s Brad Cesak caught up with Demon defensive back Nick Forde to talk about those expectations and the upcoming season.

Brad Cesak said, “What does that mean to you to be a representative here for your program?”

Nick Forde said, “I mean it’s a great honor for me. For my coaches, and the rest of the athletic staff to trust me enough to bring me along to represent a great program such as NSU, it means a lot to me.”

Cesak said, “You guys have seven starters returning on defense, seven starters returning on offense. That’s a lot of experience for this team. Do you feel like that will be the thing to finally put y’all over the hump this season?”

Forde said, “I feel like it will definitely have a big part of it because most of our guys coming back are seniors. A lot of us have been here for four years, five years together. So, we understand what it takes. We understand what the coaching staff expects of us.”

Cesak said, “Picked second to last in the preseason predictions. I know those don’t really mean anything in terms of playoff spots or conference titles, but is there a motivational factor from that that will help y’all? Is this some bulletin board materiel for you guys?”

Forde said, “They give us motivation every year. I feel like we get counted out pretty often, but I mean, we know we have faith in each other. We have faith in the work that we put in. So, the rankings don’t mean much to us, but we’re ready to prove people wrong for sure.”

Cesak said, “Nick, thank you for joining me. The NSU Demons will open up the season on August 29th on the road at UT-Martin.”