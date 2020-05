Former Calvary Baptist Quarterback Shea Patterson signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Patterson took his time with this decision to make sure it was the right fit according to his agent Bryan Ehrlich.

We have agreed to terms with DE Taco Charlton and QB Shea Patterson. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 4, 2020

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 TD’s and eight interceptions for the Michigan in 2019.

Patterson led Calvary Baptist to back to back state championships in 2013 & 2014.