Former Centenary Guard Travion Kirkendoll’s basketball journey continues with Harlem Globetrotters

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The game of basketball has taken former Centenary guard Travion Kirkendoll many places.

It took the former Lakeview Gator valedictorian to his first stop in Shreveport, to play for the gents.



“It just felt like the right fit just between conversations,” says Kirkendoll. “It’s been a journey these last seven years.”



The journey continued on after one of the great careers in Centenary history, finishing with the fifth most points scored in school history. Following his collegiate career, Kirkendoll became a professional in the Middle East, before embarking on a new venture state side. Adam Walsh, Kirkendoll’s college coach at Centenary added Kirkendoll to his staff at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia.



“His character and his values, everything about him that we learned when he was young are a huge part of who he is as a man,” says Walsh. “Definitely helped him get to this place.”



The place Coach Walsh refers to is the biggest stop on Kirkendoll’s basketball journey. Playing for the team with the most fitting name to his story, the Harlem Globetrotters.



“Never in a million years did I believe that I would be a Harlem Globetrotter.”



The amazing journey, reaching a most-fitting chapter for a player from Campti, Louisiana, who has used basketball to trot the globe.