Former Grambling State star giving back to local athletes

De’Aumante Johnson was an All-SWAC defensive back in 2017 helping Grambling to a conference championship and a berth in the Celebration Bowl. And now, during this pandemic, he’s giving back to Shreveport Bossier and passing on some of that knowledge to local athletes.

Grambling defensive back Phillip Lee said, “He’s been helping me a lot as far as plyo-metrics, speed training, quickness, explosiveness all of that.”

Reilly Weber said, “He’s helping me with everything, conditioning, my hips, mental health, everything.”

Reilly Weber is a defensive back at Airline, and he say’s Johnson’s training is helping him take his game to the next level.

Weber said, “If you want to be the best, that’s what I want to be, so I’m out here everyday.”

Johnson said, “They get a chance to stay in shape, stay ahead of the game, to be able to be a lot more advanced than those guys they’re competing against, because I’m sure there are a lot of guys not working around this time.”

For Johnson this is just a great chance to give back to the community that helped raise him.

Johnson said, “Everything I learned at Grambling and from the great coaches I’ve had in the past, I give to these guys. It’s all about passing it on to the next generation that’s behind you.”