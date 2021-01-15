Former Horatio Baseball Coach Lance Spigner Honored with Ethics in Coaching Award

HORATIO, AR (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a big day for former Horatio Baseball Coach Lance Spigner who was named one of two recipients of this year’s ABCA/Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.



The award is given annually by the American Association of Baseball Coaches Association to the Coach who embodies the organization’s code of ethics.



Spigner will enter his first season as a collegiate baseball coach on January 29th, as the first Head Coach of the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain baseball program. The program was set to begin its first season in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled its season.



Before his position at the helm of the Bucks’ program, Spigner was one of the most successful High School baseball coaches in the state of Arkansas. From 1992-2019 Spigner led the Horatio Lion baseball program to over 500 wins, 18 district titles, and 5 state championships during his 28-year run at the school.



Under Spigner’s leadership, the Lions also won 10 regional tournament championships and made 14 final four appearances during his tenure.



Spigner was named the 2002-03 Horatio High School Male Teacher of the Year.