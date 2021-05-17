Former Louisiana Tech Bulldog J’Mar Smith signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

By: Hamilton Tiger-Cats staff

HAMILTON, On (Hamilton Tiger-Cats) – The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday the football club has signed two American players, including quarterback J’Mar Smith.

Smith, 24, signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s New England Patriots and spent time with the team in 2020.

The 6-1, 218-pound native of Meridian, Mississippi made 44 appearances for Louisiana Tech University over four seasons (2016-19), completing 759 of his 1,280 pass attempts (59.3%) for 9,523 yards, 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Smith added 326 carries for 856 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns with the Bulldogs throughout his collegiate career, while also being named Conference-USA Offensive Player of the Year (2019), and earning First Team All-Conference USA honours (2019), four Conference-USA Commissioner’s Honour Roll selections (2016-19), an All-Conference USA Honourable Mention (2018), an All-Louisiana Honourable Mention (2017), and was selected as the DXL Frisco Bowl Offensive Player of the Game (2017).