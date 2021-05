BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: Terrace Marshall Jr. #6 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball for a touchdown after a catch as John Dixon #22 of the South Carolina Gamecocks defends during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Once a Panther, always a Panther.

Former Parkway Panther Terrace Marshall Jr. had to wait much longer than he would’ve liked but the Carolina Panthers ended his waiting, selecting the wideout 59th overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The LSU product was the tenth receiver taken in this year’s draft. He will reunite with former LSU assistant Joe Brady who is currently Carolina’s Offensive Coordinator.