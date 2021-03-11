G-Men Nation: Grambling looks to bounce back in State Fair Classic

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After week one’s heartbreaking loss to Jackson State in the final minute of the team’s season opener, the Grambling Tigers have their sights focused on the Lone Star State, taking on Prairie View A&M in the State Fair Classic.

“Being that this is week two, you always make your biggest strides between week one and week two because the players get a chance to see themselves on film,” Head Coach Broderick Fobbs told media during his weekly press conference. “We’re looking forward to getting back on the field this particular Saturday and showing what Grambling is all about.”

They’ll have a chance to show what their all about inside a new venue after the game’s date was pushed back from February 27th to Saturday, March 20th. The game has been moved from it’s original location inside the Cotton Bowl, to Arlington’s Globe Life Park.

Over the last ten contests the Panthers are averaging 28 and a half points per contest. The Tigers hold a slight edge in points per game over the last ten, averaging just over 29 points per game.

The Panthers are heading into Saturday’s contest with momentum, winning their season opener in a 20-19 nailbiter over Texas Southern. Prairie View A&M is led offensively by running back LaDarius Owens, who rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers season opening win.

Coach Fobbs is expecting two Panther quarterbacks to take snaps on Saturday. “I do feel we need to be prepared to face both quarterbacks, both of them are really good athletes.”

Quarterback Geremy Hickbottom had one of his more solid performances last week against Jackson State, completing 24 passes for 237 yards, and a touchdown. The Senior also rushed for 81 yards and a score.

The SWAC announced earlier this year no bands will be permitted at this year’s game, but Coach Fobbs says that doensn’t change how entertaining this year’s edition of the Classic will be.

“Everyone needs to be in Arlington, everyone needs to get their tickets. If you’re from Louisiana you need to be in Texas, if you’re from Texas you need to stay in Texas and come to Arlington, it is an entertainment explosion.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 Saturday afternoon.