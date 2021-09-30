G-Men Nation: State Fair Classic 2021 Recap

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Tigers came into the Cotton Bowl wanting to break a couple of streaks…their two-game shutout streak, and their three-year win drought in the State Fair Classic. While Grambling did get on the board, they didn’t get the win. What they did get though, is a new starting quarterback.



“Elijah [Walker] had an opportunity last season and then the first two or three weeks this season as well,” said Head Coach Broderick Fobbs. “We feel like it’s been a struggle to throw the football to say the least. Right now we feel the freshman is the most confident thrower that we have.”



That freshman is Noah Bodden, who was ranked New York state’s number one quarterback coming out of high school. While Coach Fobbs didn’t want to start the rookie week one, or put him in a tough situation against FBS opponents in week two or three, the State Fair Classic served as the perfect opportunity.



“We wanted to wait until we got to this particular week and see if he could give us a spark, and I thought he did,” said Fobbs. “He made some really good throws. He did some really good things. Just having someone to throw the football is something we’re looking for right now.”



Bodden is the fourth quarterback to play for the Tigers through four games. In that span, there has been just one passing touchdown for an offense that is averaging about three yards per throw. However, Fobbs and company are hoping Bodden’s the solution.



“He tortures our defense everyday,” said Fobbs. “He started out in training camp going against our one defense, and I mean he’s running the other team’s offense and just torturing our defense. Any time you have a student-athlete, a freshman, that can come in and do that and be confident, we’re going to make sure we do everything in our power to make things comfortable for him so he can play the way he’s capable of playing.”



While Bodden came off the bench in the second half against Prairie View A&M, the freshman will get his first start this Saturday in Grambling’s home opener.



“We have practiced really well,” said Fobbs. “We’ve practiced really hard. We’ve done everything we need to do from Sunday to Friday. For whatever reason we haven’t been able to put it together on Saturday and execute. That’s really what it’s about. It’s about execution.”