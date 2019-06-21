Gafford Ready to Get to Work with Bulls

Former Arkansas Razorback Daniel Gafford is ready to get his professional career started after being selected by the Chicago Bulls in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Gafford was selected in the second round (38th overall) by the Bulls.

The former Hog says he’s excited to be drafted, but knows it’s now time to get to work.

Daniel Gafford said, “It feels amazing, finally getting to be able to hear my name called on the TV it’s like magic man. I got all of my people here so it’s real big for me. It’s time to go to work though, it’s time to go to work.”

Gafford will get his first taste of the NBA at the Las Vegas Summer League. The Bulls will begin play in Vegas on July 5th against the Lakers.