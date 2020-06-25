Gerritt Griffith signs with ETBU Lacrosse

Before a select group of family and friends, Gerritt Griffith of Captain Shreve High School, signed with East Texas Baptist University to play lacrosse.

Griffith joins Capt. Shreve teammate Mae’zion Hennix on the team. Coach Alain Savage believes the familiarity the two have with each other is only going to make the transition easier.

“These two kids, they know what to do, where to be, how to work together. So, its big for me as a coach to be able to rely on them,” says Savage.

Cpt. Shreve Lacrosse Head Coach Garrett Faktor (left), ETBU Head Coach Alain Savage (right), join Gerritt Griffith during his signing.

For Griffith, he’s excited for the chance to sharpen his skills against tough competition.

“It’s only going to make me better. This, it’s going to be a wild ride, but it’s going to be fun,” says Griffith.

With the addition of Griffith, ETBU Lacrosse has rounded out its roster with 17 signees.