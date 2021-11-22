NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After a spring in Shreveport, the 48th Annual Bayou Classic returns to New Orleans this weekend. An abridged experience in Shreveport back in April was minus the same festivities and energy found in the Big Easy because of COVID-19 precautions. The week long festivities return, most notably the Battle of the Bands on Friday night. With the full experience returning, it’s the game itself where expectations may need to be tempered.



Both teams are entering the game with losing records for the first time since 2012. Both teams are also lead by interim head coaches: Jason Rollins at Southern and Terrence Graves at Grambling State. Despite the low stakes, year long, statewide bragging rights are still on the line, something both coaches said is motivation enough.

“We’re not playing for the SWAC title, you’re playing for state bragging rights, you’re playing for Jag Nation,” said Jaguars interim head coach Jason Rollins, who has lead the team to a 4-6 record. You’re playing…in the superdome, its the 48th Bayou Classic, so it’s a lot to play for.”



“If you can’t get up for this, you can’t get up for anything,” said Grambling State interim head coach Terrence Graves. “The guys understand what’s at stake here. It’s winning the Bayou Classic. It’s about bragging rights, it’s about winning the ‘state championship trophy’ as we call it. So, those guys, we put that season behind us, the early part of the season, and we say that we got one game to finish and feel good about ourselves.”



For a full list of Bayou Classic events, click here.