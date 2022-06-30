GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Tickets for the 49th annual Bayou Classic presented by Proctor & Gamble went on sale Thursday morning.

Tickets are also now available to the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show, which will take place on Friday, November 25th at the Caesars Superdome on the eve of the game.

Grambling defeated Southern 29-26 in last year’s meeting. The series is tied at 24-24.

Kickoff in 2022’s matchup is set for Saturday, November 26th at 1:00 P.M.

For more information on this year’s game, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.