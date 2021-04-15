Bayou Classic means boost for Shreveport economy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – With an alumni base from two of the biggest HBCU’s in country coming to Shreveport for the Bayou Classic, will also mean boost in the economy.

“Based upon our event calculator, we think it’s going to bring in about $3 million to the local economy between the football game and all of the ancilarry events” said Brandy Evans with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

For the first time in nearly 50 years, the Bayou Classic is back in Shreveport, and with it thousands of visitors.

“We expect that they will be out at our restuaraunts, that they’ll be at our casinos, visiting our attractions, of course staying in our hotels” said Evans.

The City of Shreveport is hoping those visitors deliver a much needed boost to an industry that has been decimated over the last year.

“Tourism has been one of the biggest industries impacted by the pandemic. So, having all of those people and that money coming in and circulating, and leaving the money behind will be a tremendous shot to our communities” said Evans.

The game will be televised on NBC Sports Network, putting Shreveport Bossier in front of a national audience.

“We hope that those people that are watching will spark an interest to come visit Shreveport/Bossier.”

And they’re betting that sparked interest, leaves a lasting impact.

“We know that once they come in, and they taste our culture, they taste our food. They enjoy the people here in Shreveport/Bossier City, that many of them are likely to come back again” said Evans.