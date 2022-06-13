GRAMBLING, La (GSU Athletic Communications) – The Grambling State University football team will wrap up its regular season on national TV as the Tigers meet their rivals, Southern, in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome.

The announcement was made over the weekend and the game will be broadcasted live at 1 p.m. (central) on NBC. Since 2015, the annual rivalry game had kicked off at 4 p.m. and televised on the NBC Sports Network.

In addition to the Bayou Classic announcement, the State Fair Classic announced its kickoff time on Saturday, October 1 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Grambling State and Prairie View A&M saw the traditional kickoff time moved to 6 p.m.

The Tigers open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Arkansas State on Saturday, September 3. That game will be streamed live on ESPN3.