Call Me MiSTER: GSU accepting applications through May 28

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University is looking to recruit black males who want to be teachers for its Call Me MiSTER® program.

The application deadline for the program is May 28, 2021.

The students in the program receive scholarships, preferred housing, individual advising, mentors from practicing or retired professionals, recognition at school activities, professional development opportunities as well as other benefits.

Grambling State’s Call Me MiSTER® initiative targets the eleven Teacher Preparation programs currently offered by the university with an emphasis on elementary education. The first cohort consists of six students: four from Louisiana and one each from Texas and Nevada.

The mission of the Call Me MiSTER® program is to increase the pool of available teachers from a broader, more diverse background particularly to work at the lowest-performing elementary schools, said Dr. George Noflin, Jr., director at GSU.

“College student participants with high academic potential, a demonstrated commitment to teach and a servant-leadership orientation are largely selected from among under-served, socio-economically disadvantaged and educationally at-risk communities,” he said. “As graduates, students are expected to have an impact by returning to critical need schools and communities to pursue their professional careers.”

Dr. Noflin said it is expected that a MISTER who completes his program of study and becomes certified to teach will assume a teaching position in a public school and teach one year for each year they received financial support from the Call Me MiSTER®.

Click here for additional information or to apply.